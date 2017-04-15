Boater dies after falling overboard in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man has died after falling off of a boat Saturday near Charles Island in Milford, fire officials say.

According to authorities, a female boater called 911 around 6:05 p.m., and said her male partner had fallen off their boat in Long Island Sound and was struggling to stay afloat. They say the Coast Guard found him about 55 minutes later. The fire department says paramedics started working on him and took him to the hospital, but he died.

The female boater who called 911 was taken to the hospital for evaluation.

Their boat was towed to Milford Landing and police are now investigating.

The two boaters’ names have not been released.