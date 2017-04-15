Cruisin’ Connecticut – Seal Watching on the Long Island Sound

NIANTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to Niantic, home of the Black Hawk II fishing charter. Today we’re keeping the rods ashore, and taking a National-Geographic-like adventure in search for Harbor Seals in the Long Island Sound.

Captain Greg has been fishing for 50 years in The Sound:

These seals have been killing our fish population, eating 15-25 lbs. of fish a day. The seal population depletes the fish up North, and over the years, they’ve migrated down here to Connecticut.

Typically, the seals feed during the day, and can be spotted off the coast of Plum Island and Little Gull Island Lighthouse.

We were motoring for around two hours, when we hit the mother load of Harbor Seals! It was a sight I’ll never forget.

Captain Greg gives back to the community with Veteran fishing trips, and diaper donations. Learn more about Black Hawk Fishing and book your next trip here!

