Firefighters battle brush fire in Meriden

By Published:

MERIDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Crews are on the scene of a brush fire on Westfield Road in Meriden on Saturday night.

Fire officials say the fire is deep in the woods and is very large.

The smoke from the fire could be seen from miles away.

This is happening as the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection is warning that the forest fire danger level for Saturday is very high.

If you have a permit to burn brush on your property, it is not valid when the risk is that high and you are burning within 100 feet of a grassland or woodland.

The agency is urging anyone using forests and open spaces outside to be careful.

News 8 spoke to a neighbor who saw the fire in his backyard. He said it spread quickly.

“It was a little fire, not big, maybe 50 by 50 and then it just took off. You could hear the chief saying 50 by 100, 50 by 300, 50 by 600 and then he called more resources. He called the DEEP,” Joseph Carabetta said.

In Connecticut, there is typically a higher risk for forest fire danger from mid-March to May.

 

