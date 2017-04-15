Forest fire danger level is very high

(WTNH) — According to the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, the danger level for forest fires is very high on Saturday.

DEEP is urging anyone who enjoys the use of Connecticut’s parks, forests, and open spaces to use fires with caution and to practice forest fire prevention tips especially during the forest fire season. People need to remember to obey local laws regarding open fires, carefully dispose of hot charcoal, and completely extinguish smoking materials.

Connecticut typically experiences high forest fire danger in the spring from around mid-March through May. DEEP constantly monitors the danger of forest fires to help protect Connecticut’s forested land. Forest fire danger levels are classified as low, moderate, high, very high or extreme. Every year, approximately 500 acres of Connecticut’s woodlands are burned by forest fires, according to DEEP.