HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford firefighters saved a goose who was stuck in a storm drain on Saturday.

According to the Hartford Fire Department’s Facebook page, Ladder Company 6 was at Bushnell Park for a Canadian Goose who was stuck in a storm drain. They said the goose needed medical assistance.

The Department of Public Works requested Hartford Fire Department’s help in removing the animal and rendering care.

DEEP was also requested for assistance.