How about 80s for Easter!

By Published:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

After a chilly start to the day in the 30s we’re heading into the 60s to around 70 this afternoon.  Early sunshine will turn to afternoon clouds before a few stray showers move in this evening. It’s not widespread and it’s not much but the time frame is 6PM-12AM.

hrrr today ka How about 80s for Easter!

A mild start to Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s and 50s and cloud cover. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures that will soar into the 70s to low 80s. Warmer away from the water. Can’t rule out a few evening Thundershowers but most of the day stays dry! Enjoy it and Happy Easter!

chroma easter forecast How about 80s for Easter!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

chroma dma ecmwf 13km temps3 Holiday Weekend Forecast Looking Great

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s