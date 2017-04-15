How about 80s for Easter!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

After a chilly start to the day in the 30s we’re heading into the 60s to around 70 this afternoon. Early sunshine will turn to afternoon clouds before a few stray showers move in this evening. It’s not widespread and it’s not much but the time frame is 6PM-12AM.

A mild start to Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s and 50s and cloud cover. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures that will soar into the 70s to low 80s. Warmer away from the water. Can’t rule out a few evening Thundershowers but most of the day stays dry! Enjoy it and Happy Easter!

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

