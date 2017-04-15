Improve your financial literacy

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Spring is the perfect time to purge the waste from your spending habits and put more money into your pockets; this morning Lisa Asadourian, Senior Vice President of Nutmeg State Financial Credit Union, stopped by our studio to talk about becoming financially fit.

Take the 10 step pledge to take control of your finances during National Financial Literacy Month in April:

1. I will make informed financial decisions, understanding the difference between wants and needs.

2. I will communicate with my family about money matters so that we are all working toward the same goals.

3. I will be aware of the effects of advertising on the financial decisions I make, and resolve not to be influenced by them.

4. I will take care of my finances today by tracking expenses and creating a budget that is flexible and realistic.

5. I will take care of my finances tomorrow by saving for my future.

6. I will meet the credit obligations I have made on time and as agreed.

7. I will continue my personal education about financial health, budgeting, credit, and personal debt.

8. I will plan for periodic expenses, including the next holiday season.

9. By good example, I will teach my children the importance of budgeting, saving, and the wise use of credit.

10. If I am over-obligated, I will take the necessary steps to seek assistance.

