Retired NFL player Todd Heap accidentally hits, kills 3-year-old daughter with truck

(ABC) — Retired Pro Bowl tight end Todd Heap accidentally struck and killed his 3-year-old daughter Friday afternoon while moving his truck, according to Mesa, Arizona, police.

The incident happened in the driveway of a home in the gated community of Las Sendas. Police responded to a car/pedestrian accident about 3:45 p.m. and were told the girl was on the driveway when Heap moved the truck forward and hit her.

She was taken to a local hospital, where she died, police said.

Heap exhibited no signs of impairment, according to officials. The investigation into the incident is ongoing.

Heap played 10 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens after being selected in the first round of the 2001 draft, and two with the Arizona Cardinals before retiring in 2012.

“We cannot imagine the heartbreak and sorrow Todd and Ashley’s family feels right now,” the Ravens said in a statement. “This is knee-buckling news and an overwhelmingly sad tragedy. Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community. We believe their deep faith and tremendous support from friends and family will help them through this unimaginable time.”

“Our hearts go out to Todd, Ashley and the Heap family,” the Cardinals said in a statement. “It is a grief that is beyond words and one which no family should ever experience. Hopefully the prayers, love and support of their incredible group of friends and family provide them comfort that along with their strong faith will lead them through this unspeakably difficult time.”

Heap is a native of Mesa and was a two-time All-Pac-10 selection for Arizona State before heading to the NFL.