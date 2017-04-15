Stepping Stones Museum Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Easter is tomorrow but we are celebrating today; members from Stepping Stones Museum in Norwalk stopped by our studio to talk about their Egg-stravaganza event.

The event begins at 10:00 a.m. with the introduction of the host, Benedict the Egg. Once everyone gets the chance to meet Benedict, children will be able to select an egg to decorate and personalize for the Egg Roll competition.

Other activities include face painting, an egg flipping station, games like find the chicken, and an egg toss.

The Egg-straordinary Egg-stravaganza is free with museum admission.

Visit www.steppingstonesmuseum.org for more information.

