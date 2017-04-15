The Cost of Clutter

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Spring cleaning is in full swing and it’s not just good for your home but it’s also good for your health. This morning lifestyle productivity coach, Lisa Lelas, stopped by the studio to give us tips to get rid of the clutter.

Clutter can cost us time, energy, money, creativity, focus and peace of mind. Spring cleaning and clearing can help tackle that clutter.

Here are some tips to de-clutter and de-stress this spring:

Sprinkle baking soda on carpets the night before cleaning to absorb odors before vacuuming.

Lighten up your kitchen junk drawer. Discard the ‘junk’ and create a theme of purposeful items. If this inspires you, move on to clearing out a cabinet and even a closet or two.

Clean rooms left to right, top to bottom, so that if you get interrupted, you’ll have a better sense of where you left off.

Simplify your surroundings to clear your mind! Clear off a surface. Whether the family room coffee table, the bedroom nightstand or kitchen counter-top corner, find a small surface in your home that has been holding clutter… clear it off and see how that will affect your mood! Then, keep going!

Put hand lotion on before the rubber gloves for cleaning. You’ll have double bonus when done: a cleaner home & soft supple hands!

Replace your doormats. 80% of dirt tracked into your home can be blocked with new mats.

Let the sun shine in to enhance your mood! Wash windows in a specific pattern. Wipe horizontally on the inside and vertically on the outside, so if you notice streaks, you’ll know which side to re-do!

Color code sponges and wash cloths to avoid cross contamination (such as yellow for counters, pink for dishes, blue for floors, etc.)

Tuck unwrapped soap bars or dryer sheets into drawers, bins, suitcases to keep fresh scents lingering everywhere.

Create a donation bag! Place a small laundry basket or drawstring bag in your closet and throw in any 6 articles of clothing you never wear. Keep adding to this over the coming weeks. When full, donate to favorite charity.

