United Airlines makes policy change regarding passengers getting bumped from flights

(WTNH) — United Airlines is changing the way it handles certain situations with passengers and crew members on its flights, nearly one week after a man was dragged from an aircraft in Chicago.

Crew members will no longer be able to bump a passenger who is already seated on a flight. If a passenger has to be bumped, that must happen prior to boarding.

In addition to all of this, a spokesperson for the airline says that crew members traveling on a flight must be booked on that aircraft 60 minutes prior to departure. If not, they need to be placed on the next available flight.

Often times airlines will have to make room on flights for crew members who need to travel to a different airport to operate another flight.

This policy came under fire almost a week ago after a passenger was taken from his seat and dragged off a flight that was getting ready to leave Chicago O’Hare International Airport and travel to Louisville, Kentucky.

The passenger, Dr. David Dao, suffered a concussion and broken nose in the incident. He’s expected to sue the airline.

United Airlines was trying to make room on the Louisville-bound flight for several crew members who needed to travel to Louisville in order to operate a flight the next day. United reportedly asked passengers to willingly give up their seats in exchange for an airline voucher. When nobody offered, the airline randomly chose passengers. Dr. Dao was one of them. According to video taken by passengers, Dao was repeatedly asked to get off the aircraft by law enforcement and told them they would have to drag him off the aircraft. He also explained how he had to be on that flight because he had patients to see the next morning. After several attempt to escort him off the plane, Dao was ripped from his seat and dragged down the aisle.

United issued an apology after the incident. United said on Friday it has to craft policies to win back customer trust.