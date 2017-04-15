Voter registration deadlines nearing for special election

By Published:
- FILE - Connecticut State Capitol in Hartford (WTNH / Mark Davis)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Time is running out for people to register to vote in Connecticut‘s latest special election.

Tuesday marks the deadline for eligible voters to register by mail or online for special elections in the 7th and 68th Assembly Districts. April 24 is the deadline to register in person.

In the 7th district, which includes Hartford, voters are filling the seat vacated by Democrat Douglas McCrory. In the 68th district, which includes Watertown and Woodbury, voters are filling the seat vacated by Republican Eric Berthel.

McCrory and Berthel were recently elected to the state Senate.

Democrat Rickey Pinckney, Working Families Party candidate Joshua Malik and petitioning candidate Kenneth Green are running for the 7th district seat.

In the 68th district, Democrat Louis Esposito and Republican Joe Polletta, both of Watertown, are running.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s