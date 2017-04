(WTNH) — The world’s oldest person passed away on Saturday.

According to the Associated Press, Emma Morano has died at the age of 117 at her house in Italy. Her age makes her the oldest person in the world. She was born on Nov. 29, 1899.

The doctors have not released what Morano died of.

