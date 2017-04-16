Bicyclist hit by Police Cruiser in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police confirmed that a bicyclist was hit by a Police Cruiser today in New London.

Earlier this evening, the Connecticut State Police CARS unit responded to Hempstead Street to investigate an accident involving a New London Police cruiser and a bicycle.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously injured bicyclist.

There is no word on what caused the accident.

If you have any information regarding this accident, feel free to call the New London Police Department at (860) 447 – 5281.