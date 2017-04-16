CT State Police: Troopers find illegal weapons after traffic stop

BROOKFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A traffic stop conducted by Connecticut State Police led to an arrest for illegal weapons Saturday night.

On April 15th at 11 p.m. officers from Troop A were traveling north on Route 7 when they say they noticed a motorcycle approaching their cruiser speeding. However, officers say when the motorcyclist saw the troopers, he slowed down to 35 mph but would not pass the officers.

When police pulled the bike over near exit 12, troopers say the operator was in possession of illegal weapons and a subsequent search found a small bat with spike strips and a knife.

The motorcyclist, 49-year-old Danbury resident Domnigos Reis, was taken into custody and was charged with Weapons in a Motor Vehicle and several motor vehicle infractions.

Reis was released after posting $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danbury Superior Court on May 5.