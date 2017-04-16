Easter Sunday Forecast

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

It was a mild start to Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s and 50s and cloud cover with some fog along the shoreline. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures that will soar into the 70s to low 80s. Warmer away from the water. It will be pretty windy at times though with a WSW wind gusting to 30 MPH. With dry conditions, low humidity and a breeze, fire danger is elevated. So just be careful if you’re burning outside!

Can’t rule out a few evening T-showers but most of the day stays dry! The time frame for any thundershowers is after 6PM starting in western CT and these storms will advance towards the east. Any rain/thunder showers are out of here by midnight and skies will clear overnight with some patchy fog early Monday morning. Temps only drop down into the 50s overnight tonight, so it’s mild!

The workweek starts off mild and quiet Monday and Tuesday before changes come for the end of the week. For the full forecast, click here!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

