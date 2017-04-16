Easter Sunday Forecast

By Published: Updated:

Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

It was a mild start to Easter Sunday with temps in the 40s and 50s and cloud cover with some fog along the shoreline. We’ll see a mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon with temperatures that will soar into the 70s to low 80s. Warmer away from the water. It will be pretty windy at times though with a WSW wind gusting to 30 MPH. With dry conditions, low humidity and a breeze, fire danger is elevated. So just be careful if you’re burning outside!

manual warnings Easter Sunday Forecast

Can’t rule out a few evening T-showers but most of the day stays dry! The time frame for any thundershowers is after 6PM starting in western CT and these storms will advance towards the east. Any rain/thunder showers are out of here by midnight and skies will clear overnight with some patchy fog early Monday morning. Temps only drop down into the 50s overnight tonight, so it’s mild!

The workweek starts off mild and quiet Monday and Tuesday before changes come for the end of the week. For the full forecast, click here!

Thanks for reading!

-Meteorologist Kevin Arnone

Interact with me on facebook or twitter! Send me a message on social media, and I’ll get back to you!

12km wide1 Easter Sunday Forecast

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s