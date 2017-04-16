Elderly man killed in tractor accident

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH) — Granby Police say that an elderly man has died after an accident involving an agricultural tractor.

Police were dispatched to a residence at about 7:31 p.m. Sunday night. Police say that the unidentified elderly man was in an accident involving an agricultural tractor.

At this point, there is no word on what caused the incident and Police are continuing to investigate.

If you have any important information to share with police concerning this incident, please contact the Granby Police department at (860) 844-5335.

