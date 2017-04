NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Norwich Fire Fighters say that five boaters were rescued earlier Sunday afternoon from a sinking boat.

At around 2:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon, the Norwich Fire Department was dispatched to a boat that was in distress in the Thames River.

The U.S. Coast Guard called in the incident saying that there were five people on board.

After locating the boat and ensuring the safety of everyone on board, Marine and U.S. Coast Guard units helped with removing the water from the boat.