Marches being planned to protest Trump science policies

By Published:
President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, Fla., Thursday, April 6, 2017, after the U.S. fired a barrage of cruise missiles into Syria Thursday night in retaliation for this week's gruesome chemical weapons attack against civilians. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two U.S. senators will join labor, religious and environmental groups to urge residents to stand up against President Donald Trump‘s policies on the environment and climate change.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are scheduled to appear Tuesday with the Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs in New Haven to raise awareness about upcoming protest marches being held in Connecticut and Washington, D.C.

On April 22, Earth Day, there will be a March for Science held in Hartford and New Haven to coincide with the major march in Washington. The events are supposed to show support for science and the role it plays in health, safety, economics and government.

There are also plans to bus Connecticut residents to the People’s Climate March in Washington on April 29.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s