Marches being planned to protest Trump science policies

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut’s two U.S. senators will join labor, religious and environmental groups to urge residents to stand up against President Donald Trump‘s policies on the environment and climate change.

Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy are scheduled to appear Tuesday with the Connecticut Roundtable on Climate and Jobs in New Haven to raise awareness about upcoming protest marches being held in Connecticut and Washington, D.C.

On April 22, Earth Day, there will be a March for Science held in Hartford and New Haven to coincide with the major march in Washington. The events are supposed to show support for science and the role it plays in health, safety, economics and government.

There are also plans to bus Connecticut residents to the People’s Climate March in Washington on April 29.