Milford contractor arrested for third time in three months

(WTNH) — A Milford contractor is facing charges for the third time in the past three months.

According to the Connecticut Post, 36-year-old Jeffrey Chirillo is facing larceny charges accused of not finishing work that he was paid for back in February.

In February, Westport Police arrested him for contractor fraud then in March, he was arrested for stealing a high-end coat, boots and sunglasses from a home.

Back in 2011, he pleaded guilty to two counts of violation of home improvement contract requirements.