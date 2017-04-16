Preston to vote on Mohegan development land deal

PRESTON, Conn. (AP) — Voters in Preston will decide whether to approve an agreement that could ultimately lead to a major entertainment, sports, outdoor recreation and resort attraction being built on the former Norwich State Hospital property.

A referendum vote will be held Tuesday in the small, farming community.

The Day of New London reports (http://bit.ly/2oeI2e0) how the vote comes nearly one year after town officials and the Mohegan Tribal Gaming Authority first agreed to negotiate a possible sale of the former state psychiatric hospital property, which abuts the Thames River.

Under the agreement, the tribe would take ownership of 388 acres. The Mohegans hope to build a 100,000-square-foot outdoor theme park, a 90,000-square-foot indoor water park, a 100-room luxury hotel and other attractions. Specific projects will require local approvals.

