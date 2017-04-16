Problems at work? How to deal with coworker conflict

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Conflict can often bog us down and add stress to our lives but, author, Dr. Wally Hauck stopped by the studio to teach us how to take that conflict and turn it into an opportunity for professional growth.

Along with a personal example, Dr. Wally Hauck recommends acknowledging your own involvement in the problem when approaching the coworker.

He says there are areas folks can work on:

1) Learn why you don’t want to avoid conflict but instead turn it into a blessing.

2) Learn how to use forgiveness without compromising what’s most important.

3) Learn how to demonstrate effective leadership in the face of conflict.

To get some more ideas watch the video above.

For more information about Dr. Hauck visit wallyhauck.com