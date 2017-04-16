Sen. Blumenthal to introduce bill to provide rights for airline passengers

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Senator Richard Blumenthal will announce a new bill on Monday that will provide clear rights for airline passengers.

It comes after the viral video of a passenger being dragged off of a United Airlines flight.

Blumenthal is hoping the bill will hold airlines accountable. He says getting bumped from the flight should be a thing of the past.

He says there have been problems with airlines for far too long, but this video is the latest, and one of the most horrifying examples of those issues.

That’s why he’s introducing a passenger bill of rights.

The new legislation will call for limitations on the use of police to remove passengers by force. It’ll also restrict airlines’ ability to bump passengers off of a flight to accommodate crew members.

The bill will grant passengers the ability to sue airlines for issues like tarmac delays, price gouging and chronically late flights.

It will call for minimum cash compensation for anyone who is involuntarily bumped from a flight.

“Right now, airlines do this kind of overbooking and bumping with absolute impunity. They are never held accountable. There ought to be a minimum compensation of thousands of dollars,” Blumenthal said.

Delta is now paying customers up to $10,000 to give up their seats on overbooked flights after the United video surfaced.