Wheelie leads to stolen dirt bike arrest

DANBURY, Conn. (WTNH)– On Saturday afternoon, police arrested a Bethel resident after they discovered the dirt bike he used to do a wheelie was stolen.

According to troopers from the Connecticut State Police, they were assisting a disabled vehicle on I-84 at 3 p.m. when they observed two dirt bikes in the right lane doing wheelies.

Police pursued the dirt bikes with their lights and sirens westbound on I-84, but the bikes did not stop and got off the interstate at exit 4.

Troop A reports that the pursuit continued on Mill Plain Road where the pursuing trooper turned off his lights and sirens, but continued the pursuit.

One of the dirt bikers turned onto a dead-end road where the cruiser was able to box the rider in.

During the vehicle stop, police learned that the bike was reported stolen from New Milford in 2016 and took 20-year-old Jose Javier Garcia-Polanco into custody.

He was charged with motor vehicle theft and several motor vehicle charges. Garcias-Polance was released after posting a $1,000 bond and is scheduled to appear at Danbury Superior Court on May 5.

The second dirt bike operator was located and issued an infraction for several motor vehicle violations.