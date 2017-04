WOLCOTT, Conn. (WTNH) — Wolcott Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect from a crime on Saturday.

Police have released a video of a man breaking into a vehicle on Green Ridge Terrace in Wolcott early in the morning.

The house’s surveillance cameras caught the video of the man, who appears to be wearing a camouflage jacket and a hat.

If you know who the man in the video is, police would like you to call them at (203) 879-1414.