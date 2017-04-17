A Nice Start Followed By A Rainy Finish This Week

By Published:

I hope you can get outside at some point today to enjoy the nice weather! Changes with cooler temperatures and a rising rain threat are heading our way later this week.

The afternoon will feature a rising fire danger and high pollen count as the wind picks up and relative humidity levels drop similar to yesterday. Winds will be from the west at 10 to 30 mph. Temperatures will be dropping about 10° each day through mid week for highs. Wednesday may only get up to around 50° with a pattern coming down from the chilly Atlantic Ocean near Boston keeping our temperatures lower. Some beneficial rain is expected later in the week especially for Thursday and Friday! We could end up with more than one inch of rain. Here’s a look at the precipitation map-

If all works out as it looks now, we will end up with dry weather next weekend! Fingers crossed! Have a great week! -Gil

