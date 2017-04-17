Army veterans filing nationwide class action lawsuit

By Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Iraq and Afghanistan combat veterans will be holding a press conference Monday morning to announce the filing of a class-action lawsuit in federal court against the Secretary of the Army.

The lawsuit seeks to get relief for the tens of thousands of modern-era veterans who developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during their service and received less-than-honorable discharges as a result.

The press conference starts at 10:15 a.m. at the LSO Library, in Ruttenberg Hall, Yale Law School at 133 Wall Street, New Haven, CT.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is scheduled to attend and offer brief remarks along side Stephen Kennedy, an Iraq veteran and resident of Fairfield; Conley Monk, a bVietnam veteran and resident of New Haven; and Garry Monk, Executive Director of the National Veterans Council for Legal Redress.

Senator Blumenthal is a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the Senate Committee on Armed Services.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s