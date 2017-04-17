Army veterans filing nationwide class action lawsuit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Iraq and Afghanistan combat veterans will be holding a press conference Monday morning to announce the filing of a class-action lawsuit in federal court against the Secretary of the Army.

The lawsuit seeks to get relief for the tens of thousands of modern-era veterans who developed post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) during their service and received less-than-honorable discharges as a result.

The press conference starts at 10:15 a.m. at the LSO Library, in Ruttenberg Hall, Yale Law School at 133 Wall Street, New Haven, CT.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is scheduled to attend and offer brief remarks along side Stephen Kennedy, an Iraq veteran and resident of Fairfield; Conley Monk, a bVietnam veteran and resident of New Haven; and Garry Monk, Executive Director of the National Veterans Council for Legal Redress.

Senator Blumenthal is a member of the Senate Committee on Veterans’ Affairs and the Senate Committee on Armed Services.