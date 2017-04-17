Ask the Lawyer: Sex scandals involving teachers

(WTNH) — In this week’s Ask the Lawyer segment, we are talking about sex scandals involving teachers with New Haven-based attorney Tara Knight.

On Friday, we learned of the arrest of a New Haven high school teacher, charged with having a sexual relationship with a student. The day before that, a report came out that accused 12 former teachers at Choate Rosemary Hall of allegedly sexually abusing students dating back to the 1960’s.

No charges have been made in the Choate case which begs the question: how does the statute of limitations affect cases of sexual abuse?

We also asked the lawyer what kind of evidence police need to make those types of arrests, as well as how someone can defend themself against those types of allegations.