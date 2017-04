(WTNH) — Be on the look out for ticks.

The tick testing program at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station is reporting a higher abundance of ticks and infection this spring.

So far this year, 38 percent of the 450 ticks that were tested carried Lyme Disease.

That’s 11 percent over the average of the past 5 years.

Personal protection and conducting tick checks are the best ways to prevent Lyme Disease.