Blackhawk military helicopter crashes in Maryland

Sikorsky UH-60 Blackhawk helicopters (Photo: Shutterstock)

WASHINGTON (CNN) — A UH-60 Blackhawk helicopter with three crew members on board experienced a hard landing Monday, crashing in Leonardtown, Maryland.

One of the crew members was medevaced from the scene, Ft. Belvoir spokesperson Jimmie Cummings told CNN.

No additional details were provided about the other crewmembers or why the helicopter, which came from Ft. Belvoir, crashed at approximately 1:50 p.m.

One witness, Garrett Bowles, told CNN he thinks the helicopter hit some trees as it went down. One other helicopter was at the scene when it crashed, Bowles told CNN.

Another witness, Bianca Melton, told CNN the helicopter looked like it stalled out before crashing.

The UH-60 Blackhawk is an Army utility helicopter used in air assault, air cavalry and aero-medical evacuation units.

