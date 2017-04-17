Connecticut Better Business Bureau urges you to begin digital spring cleaning

(WTNH) – Connecticut Better Business Bureau urges consumers and businesses to begin digital spring cleaning to protect your personal and financial information from hackers.

According to the organization, recovering from identity theft can take a long time and be a costly ordeal. Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz says we can lose all of our files, even if our computers are clean of malware.

“Hard drives have a limited lifespan and can suddenly corrupt your files. A mechanical problem such as a crash may ruin your storage disk, and if you lose or drop your laptop or it is lost or stolen, all of your cherished photos, videos, emails and documents will be gone.”

BBB offers tips for digital spring cleaning:

Keep software up to date.

Back up your files by using storage drives

Secure smart devices by protected password.

Lock the “digital doors” with antivirus software.

This Saturday is Secure Your ID Day. Experts recommend a combination of upper and lower case letters, numerals and a symbol for a password.