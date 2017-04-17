Connecticut Better Business Bureau urges you to begin digital spring cleaning

By Published:
(Image: Shutterstock)

(WTNH) – Connecticut Better Business Bureau urges consumers and businesses to begin digital spring cleaning to protect your personal and financial information from hackers.

According to the organization, recovering from identity theft can take a long time and be a costly ordeal. Connecticut Better Business Bureau spokesman Howard Schwartz says we can lose all of our files, even if our computers are clean of malware.

“Hard drives have a limited lifespan and can suddenly corrupt your files. A mechanical problem such as a crash may ruin your storage disk, and if you lose or drop your laptop or it is lost or stolen, all of your cherished photos, videos, emails and documents will be gone.”

BBB offers tips for digital spring cleaning:

  • Keep software up to date.
  • Back up your files by using storage drives
  • Secure smart devices by protected password.
  • Lock the “digital doors” with antivirus software.

This Saturday is Secure Your ID Day. Experts recommend a combination of upper and lower case letters, numerals and a symbol for a password.

 

 

 

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s