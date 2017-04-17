Consumer protection chief pursuing other “opportunities”

By Published:
Jonathan Harris, a former West Hartford mayor, state senator and deputy state treasurer, announced Tuesday he was leaving the Connecticut Democrats (Image: Wikimedia)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Harris, considered a possible 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is stepping down from his job as Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection commissioner.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday that Harris will depart “to pursue other professional opportunities.”

Harris, a former mayor of West Hartford and a state senator, was appointed to Malloy to oversee the agency in December 2014. The agency’s deputy commissioner, Michelle H. Seagull, will serve as the acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is announced.

Harris’ departure comes days after Malloy said he will not seek a third term.

He told reporters after Malloy’s announcement last Thursday that he was “not declaring anything” and he had “not made any final decisions at this point” about running for governor.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s