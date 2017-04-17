Consumer protection chief pursuing other “opportunities”

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Jonathan Harris, considered a possible 2018 Democratic gubernatorial candidate, is stepping down from his job as Connecticut’s Department of Consumer Protection commissioner.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday that Harris will depart “to pursue other professional opportunities.”

Harris, a former mayor of West Hartford and a state senator, was appointed to Malloy to oversee the agency in December 2014. The agency’s deputy commissioner, Michelle H. Seagull, will serve as the acting commissioner until a permanent replacement is announced.

Harris’ departure comes days after Malloy said he will not seek a third term.

He told reporters after Malloy’s announcement last Thursday that he was “not declaring anything” and he had “not made any final decisions at this point” about running for governor.