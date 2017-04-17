Cruisin’ Connecticut – Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Opens in Waterbury

By Published:
frank pepe pizza waterbury ct

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) —  This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Brass City, home of the 9th Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana location.

The original Frank Pepe’s opened in New Haven in 1925. Gas was 20 cents p/ gallon. Since then, the world has changed a bit, but the classic recipes remain the same. The same holds true for the new Waterbury location, just off I-84.

I went in the kitchen with Owner, Gary Bimonte to see what has kept Pepe’s so consistent over the years:

It’s a combination of the ingredients we use, the 100,000 lbs. brick coal fire oven that we use. It’s my Grandfather’s recipes, and we’re just continuing his legacy.

Bimonte has made 1.2 million pies over 13 years. Now with nine combined locations, Pepe’s pumps out over a million pizzas a year.

So whether you’re a fan of the white clam pie, or a classic slice of cheese, head on over to the new Waterbury location: 130 Reidville Drive, Waterbury, Connecticut, CT 06705

Know of cool people, places or events to check out for “Cruisin’ Connecticut?” Email me, or let me know on: Facebook, Twitter, Instagram or Snapchat: @RyanKristafer

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s