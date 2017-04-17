Cruisin’ Connecticut – Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana Opens in Waterbury

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — This morning, we are Cruisin’ Connecticut to the Brass City, home of the 9th Frank Pepe Pizzeria Napoletana location.

The original Frank Pepe’s opened in New Haven in 1925. Gas was 20 cents p/ gallon. Since then, the world has changed a bit, but the classic recipes remain the same. The same holds true for the new Waterbury location, just off I-84.

I went in the kitchen with Owner, Gary Bimonte to see what has kept Pepe’s so consistent over the years:

It’s a combination of the ingredients we use, the 100,000 lbs. brick coal fire oven that we use. It’s my Grandfather’s recipes, and we’re just continuing his legacy.

Bimonte has made 1.2 million pies over 13 years. Now with nine combined locations, Pepe’s pumps out over a million pizzas a year.

So whether you’re a fan of the white clam pie, or a classic slice of cheese, head on over to the new Waterbury location: 130 Reidville Drive, Waterbury, Connecticut, CT 06705

