Ellington man charged with murdering his wife appears in court

ROCKVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ellington man charged with killing his wife in their home back in 2015 faced a judge on Monday.

Richard Dabate was arraigned in Rockville Superior Court on charges he murdered his wife, tampered with evidence and lied to investigators. Connecticut State Police troopers arrested Dabate on Friday.

Investigators say they believe Dabate shot and killed his wife two days before Christmas, but tried to blame the crime on an armed intruder.

The arrest warrant shows Dabate admitted he was having an affair with a woman who he impregnated.

The judge kept Dabate’s bond at $1 million.