Federal push to modernize VA facilities

By Published:

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal is calling for major federal investments to modernize VA facilities.

He will be at the Waterbury Outpatient Clinic of the VA Connecticut Healthcare System at 1 p.m. Monday to make that announcement.

The clinic provides a number of services including immediate and chronic health concerns, preventative medical care, physicals and diagnostic laboratory testing. It opened back in October of 2007. The average veteran visit per year at the Waterbury facility stands at over 8,000.

Last month, Senate Democrats unveiled plans for a $1 trillion infrastructure investment over the next ten years. That included $10 billion for VA upgrades.

Right now, 60 percent of VA buildings are 50 years or older. The VA estimates as much as $50 billion in capital investment is needed over the next decade.

