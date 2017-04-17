Former EPA chief appointed to Connecticut board

By Published:
Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Gina McCarthy. (AP Photo/Susan Montoya Bryan)

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gina McCarthy, the former administrator of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, is reuniting with her old colleagues in Connecticut to work on clean energy issues.

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday that he is appointing McCarthy to serve as a member of the Connecticut Green Bank’s board of directors. The quasi-public entity is charged with developing programs to finance and support investment in green energy for residential, municipal, small business and large commercial projects.

McCarthy previously served as commissioner of the Connecticut Department of Environmental Protection under former Gov. M. Jodi Rell. The agency is now called the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection.

A Boston native, McCarthy held numerous positions in Massachusetts state government, culminating as deputy secretary at the Massachusetts Office of Commonwealth Development until 2004.

