Granby police identify elderly man killed in tractor accident

GRANBY, Conn. (WTNH)– Police have identified the elderly man who was killed in a Granby tractor accident on Sunday.

Police say 88-year-old Gilbert Hale, of Haleview Drive, was killed when he was hit by his tractor around 7:30 p.m. Hale had been working on his property and operating a small agricultural tractor at the time.

An early investigation revealed that Hale had turned off the machine and dismounted the tractor, when it then rolled, striking him. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The incident remains under investigation.

