High pollen count continues through the midweek

Monday’s dry and breezy weather contributed to high pollen and increased brush fire danger in CT. We expect the pollen count to stay high on Tuesday as dry weather continues. The fire danger should not be as high because of a lighter breeze. Dry weather continues on Wednesday, and that means those suffering from the tree pollen and mold spores will still be sniffling and sneezing.

Showers are likely Thursday and Friday, but neither day looks like a washout. The showers will be enough to nudge the pollen count down a bit late in the workweek. The outlook for this weekend is for dry weather Saturday, and mainly dry on Sunday. Rain is in the forecast for early next workweek. In fact, it may arrive as soon as late Sunday. It’s early, but the storm early next week has the potential to bring a soaking rain that would help both the pollen and brush fire concerns in CT. Remember, most of the state is still in a drought, so it will also help with that!

khvn 2017041712 eps precip 360 High pollen count continues through the midweek
European model indicates a good chance at some rain early next week
khvn 2017041712 gefs qpf 384 High pollen count continues through the midweek
GFS computer model shows a relatively wet end to April

