How to make money from cleaning your closet

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Spring is a great time to clean out your closet which can lead to some cash in your pocket. Wendy Upton from The Clothes Mentor in South Windsor stopped by our studio to talk about how you can turn your old closet into new money.

She says at the Clothes Mentor:

Some of the best reasons to use a resale store:
  • On the spot payment
  • No waiting for items to sell
  • No need to go pick up your items or lose them to donations
  • No limit on how much you can bring in at one time
  • All seasons, all year round so there is no seasonality issue
  • Little to no risk
The Clothes Mentor carries designer shoes and handbags, high quality clothes, sizes 00 to 24, petite and maternity wear.
