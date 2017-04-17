IRS plans to using debt collection firms for unpaid taxes

By and Published: Updated:
(Image: Shutterstock)

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The tax deadline is Tuesday and if you owe the government money you may soon have to answer to private debt collectors.

CNN reports, The IRS says it will begin start sending out letters this month to affected taxpayers. Only people with longstanding  tax debts going back several years will be contacted. And the initial contact will not be by phone.

If your case ends up being farmed out to a private collection firm – the IRS will provide you with its name and contact information.

According to CNN, the firm should also indicate they are working as authorized i-r-s contractors from one of these four firms:

  1. CBE Group of Cedar Falls, Iowa
  2. Conserve of Fairport, New Nork
  3. Performant of Livermore, California
  4. Pioneer of Horseheads, New York.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to file a complaint if they have been mistreated.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s