IRS plans to using debt collection firms for unpaid taxes

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The tax deadline is Tuesday and if you owe the government money you may soon have to answer to private debt collectors.

CNN reports, The IRS says it will begin start sending out letters this month to affected taxpayers. Only people with longstanding tax debts going back several years will be contacted. And the initial contact will not be by phone.

If your case ends up being farmed out to a private collection firm – the IRS will provide you with its name and contact information.

According to CNN, the firm should also indicate they are working as authorized i-r-s contractors from one of these four firms:

CBE Group of Cedar Falls, Iowa Conserve of Fairport, New Nork Performant of Livermore, California Pioneer of Horseheads, New York.

The IRS encourages taxpayers to file a complaint if they have been mistreated.