Last minute tax filing

(Image: Shutterstock)

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — In many ways the last 24 hours before the tax deadline is much like the night before Christmas with last-minute shoppers.

However, this kind of procrastinating can end up with penalties and fines.

Tony Rivera has seen it all. He stands outside Liberty Tax Services across from the Jackson Hewitt blue monkey dancing and spinning and guiding the last minute filers into his office.

“They are too busy and they wait to the last minute, and it’s too bad because everybody ends up scrambling,” Rivera said.

For the tax preparers inside, like  Xiana Clarke, they say their job is sometimes more like a counselor then accountant as they try and soften the blow.

“Usually the people that are coming now are the people who have to pay money, so you’re getting those kinds of people, so there’s a lot of panic? Oh yeah,” she said.

Geneva Hankerson of Hartford dropped her taxes at the post office to be mailed out to Uncle Sam. She breathed a sigh of relief as she walked away from the mailbox.

“It’s kind of a panic, because you know there’s a deadline and when the deadline comes in is when everybody is going to try and drop there’s off.”

Keep in mind, some of the major post office branches will be open later than normal to accept tax returns right up until the very last minute.

