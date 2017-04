SOUTH WINDSOR, Conn. (WTNH)–There will be a road closure in South Windsor for a tree removal on Monday.

South Windsor police say that Main Street will be closed fro 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 17th. The road closure will be between Newberry Road and Governors Highway.

Police say the closure is necessary to allow the town’s contractors to remove a large tree.

There will be a marked detour in place which will direct traffic to use Newberry Road and Governors Highway to Route 5.