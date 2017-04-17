Man arrested for strangling woman at homeless shelter in Milford

MILFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A New Haven man is facing charges after he allegedly strangled a woman on Sunday afternoon.

Milford Police say they were called to the Beth-El Center after getting reports of a possible domestic violence incident. An investigation led to the arrest of 28-year-old Stephen Rattley.

Rattley is accused of engaging in a physical altercation with a female inside of the center. Police say at one point he placed his hands around the victim’s throat, restricitng airflow.

Rattley is facing disorderly conduct, assault and strangulation charges. He was in court on Monday.