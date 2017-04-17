Man stabs two of his neighbors in Middletown

By Published:

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WTNH)  –  A Middletown man has been arrested after he stabbed two of his neighbors on Easter Sunday.

Middletown Police have charged 62-year-old Kevin Gerard Foster with assault 1st.

Police say they were called to 500 Washington Street, unit 32, just after 3:30 p.m. on the report of two people stabbed and were made aware that the suspect was in unit 29.  Officers found a female and male with stab wounds to their stomachs and the male victim also had a stab wound to the upper left chest.

Both victims told police they were stabbed by their next door neighbor.   Police then found Foster in unit 29 holding a knife which he dropped without incident.  He also made unsolicited comments implicating himself in the crime.

Witnesses told police that Foster and the male victim had been arguing over allegations that Foster was looking into the windows of the female victim at unit 32.  Foster then left and the victims went outside to use the phone and then returned inside, at which time they were stabbed by Foster.

Foster told police that the male victim kicked him so he stabbed him and then the female came at him with a hammer type instrument and he was able to block her from striking him but then he stabbed her too.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s