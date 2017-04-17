I-95 southbound reopens in Guilford after multi-vehicle crash

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 southbound has reopened in Guilford after a multi-vehicle crash partially closed the highway Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 southbound was partially closed between exits 58 and 57 due to a multi-vehicle accident. That accident has since been cleared.

Cleared: Motor Vehicle Accident – GUILFORD #I95 South 0.24 miles beyond Exit 58 (RTE 77(CHURCH ST)) at 4/17/2017 9:28:14 AM — Statewide CTDOT (@CTDOT_Statewide) April 17, 2017

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The accident was reported just before 9 a.m. There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

The highway was expected to reopen in two hours or less. The accident led to delays in the area.