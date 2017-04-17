I-95 southbound reopens in Guilford after multi-vehicle crash

Crash blocking Interstate 95 southbound in Guilford Monday morning (Photo: Connecticut DOT)

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– I-95 southbound has reopened in Guilford after a multi-vehicle crash partially closed the highway Monday morning.

The Department of Transportation reports that I-95 southbound was partially closed between exits 58 and 57 due to a multi-vehicle accident. That accident has since been cleared.

The accident was reported just before 9 a.m. There is no word on any injuries or the cause of the crash at this time.

The highway was expected to reopen in two hours or less. The accident led to delays in the area.

