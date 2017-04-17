New Haven Students Receive Google’s Rise Award Opening Doors to Computer Science Education

By Published: Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – Kids love video games and apps and now thanks to Google, some New Haven children are learning to build them from scratch. The Elm City’s LEAP program is one of 12 nationwide to receive Google’s prestigious Rise Award. The goal is to increase access to computer science education for children in high poverty neighborhoods.

LEAP is a New Haven based academic and social enrichment program for kids and young adults. Now that the program has won a Google Rise Award the focus will be on promoting computer science opportunities to girls and minorities who are historically under represented in the field.

LEAP’S Computer Learning Center Director, Shyrelle Spears tells News 8 what the award has meant to the program.

“That helped us with getting all the components for the robots, kits for the kids, and new laptops to be able to program so they could be mobile throughout the building,” she said.

Fourth grader Samaya Bright says Google’s honor means a lot.

“Because if i was someone in a computer lab that makes games and stuff i could know what to have in it, what to make, and to make sure to ask stuff that I know the computer would understand,” Bright said.

The kids are learning about coding, robotics, and design. Then they get to build their own games, apps and robots from scratch.

Myiah Pearse, a Freshman at Amistad Academy, showed News 8 what she was working on.

“This project we’re building a robot with different types of motors and materials to basically make it work,” according to Pearse.

Jaidyn Gambrell, a Freshman at Co-op High School, told us the program is generating plans for the future.

“What i’m getting out of it is how to work with electric wiring and programming which is really helpful to use because technology is rapidly advancing day by day so when i’m older i’m going to know what i’m doing,” Gambrell said.

The program is making an early impact with the hope of opening more doors to students in the future.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s