Pedestrian struck by car in Wallingford

(WTNH/ George Roelofsen)

WALLINGFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Police are investigating after a person was struck by a car in Wallingford Monday morning.

Police say officers responded to a pedestrian hit by a car just after 6:30 a.m. on Quinnipiac Street. The victim was taken to the hospital but there is no word on the extent of injuries at this time.

The driver remained on scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

Quinnipiac Street is closed between South Colony and South Cherry Street at this time. The cause of the accident is unknown.

