Portland road closed for seasonal flooding

PORTLAND, Conn. (WTNH) — For the tenth day in a row, Main Street or Route 17A is closed for flooding near the Portland Fairgrounds.

Following the 2 inches of rain that fell overnight into April 7, water levels rose in rivers and streams across the state.

As the Connecticut River crested that day, Main Street closed, and has yet to reopen.

Locals consider this an annual occurrence. Also, according to the National Weather Service, this is “likely” this time of the year.

They say, “A portion of this roadway will likely be closed. This includes the Exchange Club of Portland Fairgrounds.”

Additionally, the National Weater Service warns, “Boating interests should prepare for a period of swift river flows during this period.”