Report: New England’s 2016 unemployment bested national rate

By Published:
FILE - This April 22, 2014, file photo shows an employment application form on a table during a job fair at Columbia-Greene Community College in Hudson, N.Y. The Labor Department releases its weekly report on applications for unemployment benefits on Thursday, Feb. 4, 2016. (AP Photo/Mike Groll, File)

BOSTON (AP) — The federal government is reporting that New England‘s unemployment rate was lower than the national average last year.

The New England office of the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics said Monday that the six state region’s average rate of 4.1 percent was -lower than the national jobless rate of 4.9 percent in 2016. It was also lower than the 4.9 percent the region registered in 2015.

New Hampshire had one of the lowest unemployment rates in the nation at 2.8 percent last year.

Three other states also bested the national rate: Vermont at 3.3 percent, Massachusetts at 3.7 percent and Maine at 3.9 percent unemployment.

Two New England states, however, exceeded the national average: Connecticut at 5.1 percent and Rhode Island at 5.3 percent.

WTNH NEWS8 provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review. Also, you can now block any inappropriate user by simple selecting the drop down menu on the right of any comment and selection "Block User" from there.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s