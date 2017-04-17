Senator Blumenthal discusses Airline Passenger Bill of Rights

WASHINGTON, DC (WTNH) — U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal held a news conference Monday to discuss the details of his proposed “Airline Passenger Bill of Rights” in response to an incident on United Airlines last week.

In his news conference, Senator Blumenthal addressed prioritization and compensation for involuntary bumping, the role of police in removing passengers, unreasonable delays, excessive fees, and unfair consumer practices.

Kevin Mitchell, Chairman of the Business Travel Coalition, explained why this bill is important.

To his credit, Senator Blumenthal’s bill would restore airline passengers’ right to sue airlines for unfair or deceptive practices or unfair methods of competition.”

The Business Travel Coalition notes that airlines have fought virtually every consumer protection proposl at DOT, in Federal court, and in Congress. They also claim that United Airlines alone has recently spent $41 million in campaigns to undermine proposed consumer protections.